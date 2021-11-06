Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,901. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

