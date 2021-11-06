Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Stock Price Up 9.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) shares traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.42. 9,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,526,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

