Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €37.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of DUE opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.21. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

