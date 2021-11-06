DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.58 ($50.10).

DWS opened at €37.42 ($44.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.45 ($36.99) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.01.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

