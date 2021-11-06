DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 1,846,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $583,434 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

