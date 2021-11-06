DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,246 shares of company stock worth $583,434. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

