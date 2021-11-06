Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 18th

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.90 on Friday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.64 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

