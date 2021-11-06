Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.64 and a 12 month high of C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

