Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.50

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $319.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

