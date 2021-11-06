e-Money (NGM) Price Down 3.2% This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $16.45 million and $239,491.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00084644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00079630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00099928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.31 or 0.07304916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.85 or 0.99469001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022435 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

