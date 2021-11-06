Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $12.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

EGLE opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $547.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 214.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

