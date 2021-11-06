Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.83.

ETN opened at $171.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $173.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.