Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $181.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eaton’s third-quarter earnings are better than expected. The company is benefiting from its cost-saving initiatives and widespread operations. Its consistent R&D investments help it to develop advanced products that are enabling it to provide easy power management solutions to customers. Spin-off of non-core businesses and strategic acquisitions will boost operations. Strong cash flow generation is supporting Eaton’s shareholder-friendly moves. Eaton has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operation.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Eaton stock opened at $171.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

