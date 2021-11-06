eBoost (EBST) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $932.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.00321467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

