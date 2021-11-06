EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

