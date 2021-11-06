ECOSC One Day Volume Reaches $190.00 (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, ECOSC has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. ECOSC has a market cap of $9,485.17 and $190.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00257438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00097514 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ECOSC

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

Buying and Selling ECOSC

