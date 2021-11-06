Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

EWTX stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,716 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

