Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $45,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,927,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $118.65 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

