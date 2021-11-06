Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.97-1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. 4,880,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.