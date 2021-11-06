Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,477 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECM. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,278.38 ($16.70).

LON ECM opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.74) on Friday. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90). The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,096.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,056.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

