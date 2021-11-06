Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) versus Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Financial Comparison

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Electronic Systems Technology alerts:

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Systems Technology 14.91% 15.04% 12.64% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and Snap One’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Systems Technology $1.23 million 1.49 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Snap One $814.11 million 1.69 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Electronic Systems Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and Snap One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91

Snap One has a consensus target price of $23.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.01%. Given Snap One’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap One is more favorable than Electronic Systems Technology.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer. The firm serves the water and wastewater, mining, oil and gas, material handling, energy, agriculture, factory, and public safety sectors. The company was founded by Thomas L. Kirchner in 1982 and is headquartered in Kennewick, WA.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.