Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of ELEEF opened at $11.17 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.