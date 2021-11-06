Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Cut to D at TheStreet

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE ELVT opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.36. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $105,740. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 114.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

