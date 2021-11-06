Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 324,140 shares of company stock worth $86,660,817 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

