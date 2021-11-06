Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Hits $10.83 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $68,830.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00084775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00079639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.90 or 0.07291616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.92 or 0.99481233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022527 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.