Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$54.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.41.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE ENB opened at C$53.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$109.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.