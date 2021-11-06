Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.230-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

NYSE EHC opened at $65.03 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Truist dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

