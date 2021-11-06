Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERF. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.89.

ERF stock opened at C$12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -8.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

