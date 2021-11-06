Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENGIY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Engie presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Engie has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

