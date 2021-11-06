Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Sells $2,207,275.50 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ENPH opened at $237.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average is $165.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $244.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.83, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.