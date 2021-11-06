EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

EnPro Industries stock traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. 501,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $100.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnPro Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of EnPro Industries worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.