Envestnet (ENV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

