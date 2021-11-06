Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 4,206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Envista by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NVST opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

