EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.91.

EOG Resources stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,201,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

