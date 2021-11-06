EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE EPAM traded down $11.20 on Friday, hitting $705.06. 216,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $624.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.