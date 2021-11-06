Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$80.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.18. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$45.75 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,168,750 in the last quarter.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.