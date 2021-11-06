Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,477,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Under Armour by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 935,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Under Armour by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after buying an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

