Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SPX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. SPX has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.