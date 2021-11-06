Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 119,448 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

