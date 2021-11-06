Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from €42.00 to €44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 30498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from €49.00 ($57.65) to €50.00 ($58.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.