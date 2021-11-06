Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.89.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,630. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $223.87 and a 1-year high of $347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.86. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

