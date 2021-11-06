Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0014 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $263,125.74 and approximately $8,428.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.28 or 0.07336500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00085783 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

