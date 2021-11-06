ETHERLAND Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (ELAND)

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. ETHERLAND has a market cap of $1.42 million and $88,939.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHERLAND has traded up 216.2% against the US dollar. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHERLAND alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00051613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00261091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ETHERLAND Coin Profile

ETHERLAND is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,105 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

ETHERLAND Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHERLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHERLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHERLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHERLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.