Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $260.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $238.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $260.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $283.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average of $198.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Etsy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.