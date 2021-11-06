Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETCMY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. 12,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.