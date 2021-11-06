Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Everi in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

EVRI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $23.99 on Friday. Everi has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Everi news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 58.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 75,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 596.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

