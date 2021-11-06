Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
EVRI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 832,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75.
In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
About Everi
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
