Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVRI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 832,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everi stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Everi worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

