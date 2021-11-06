EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $26.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EVER opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $550,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 89,305 shares of company stock worth $1,476,125 and sold 35,547 shares worth $696,657. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

