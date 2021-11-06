Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.72.

EOLS opened at $7.54 on Friday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $419.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 141,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

