Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.21 ($37.90).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.63.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.